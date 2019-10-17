Noname, Smino and Saba join forces as Ghetto Sage

Listen to their new track, ‘Häagen Dazs’, now.

Midwest rappers Noname, Smino and Saba have combined their talents to form a new group, Ghetto Sage.

They have shared their first track, ‘Häagen Dazs’, which features the three artists going in over a suitably cold beat – listen below.

The Ghetto Sage rappers have appeared on record before, uniting in 2016 on the track ‘Shadow Man’ from Noname’s mixtape Telefone, and then again last year for Noname’s debut album, Room 25, on the track ‘Ace’.

‘Häagen Dasz’ is out now.

