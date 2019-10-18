Scratcha DVA and KG reunite for UK funky meets gqom EP, The Classix

Scratchclart and KG are back for round two.

Scratcha DVA, aka DVA [Hi:Emotions], aka Scratchclart has one again joined forces with funky house revivalist KG for a new EP, The Classix.

The release follows Touch, the duo’s debut on Hyperdub from earlier this year. On both EPs UK funky meets UK gqom in a lethal, club-ready concoction.

<a href="http://scratchadva.bandcamp.com/album/the-classix">The Classix by KG & Scratchclart</a>

The Classix is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘B2L’

02. ‘Dirty Cash [Reprise]’

03. ‘Size’

04. ‘Strings of Death & Life’

