Scratcha DVA and KG reunite for UK funky meets gqom EP, The Classix

Scratchclart and KG are back for round two.
Scratcha DVA, aka DVA [Hi:Emotions], aka Scratchclart has one again joined forces with funky house revivalist KG for a new EP, The Classix.
The release follows Touch, the duo’s debut on Hyperdub from earlier this year. On both EPs UK funky meets UK gqom in a lethal, club-ready concoction.
The Classix is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘B2L’
02. ‘Dirty Cash [Reprise]’
03. ‘Size’
04. ‘Strings of Death & Life’
