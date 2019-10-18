Tayhana deported from Glasgow before show at The Art School

She spent the night in Dungavel detention centre and her phone was confiscated.

Argentinian DJ and producer Tayhana has been deported from Glasgow before a night she was scheduled to play at The Art School.

According to Club DZO, a party run by Rhythm Machine’s William Francis, she was detained in immigration at Glasgow airport, had her phone confiscated and spent the night in Dungavel detention centre. She was not able to speak to anyone until she was deported to Berlin.

Tonight’s party will still go ahead with all profit from the event going to Tayhana to help her in dealing with this situation. You can also send money directly to her at encuentrosfurtivosmx@gmail.com via Paypal.

Tickets for Club Dzo will be £4 all night. For more details, check out the Facebook event.

