Frank Ocean goes deep, dark and druggy on ‘DHL’

Following an eventful few days that saw him launching a new queer club night in New York, teasing remixes of a couple of new songs and releasing a fresh episode of his blonded radio show, Frank Ocean is back with a new song.

‘DHL’ is a particularly horny ode to casual sex and mail order drug deliveries and features murky production from Boys Noize.

The track’s artwork suggests that ‘DHL’ might be the fourth of 13 new tracks. Whether this will take the form of a new album has not yet been confirmed.

