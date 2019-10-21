Featuring a pair of destructive remixes from Antwood and Forces.

Paolo Combes, aka producer smog, is the latest artist to feature as part of Failed Units‘ ongoing Dawn Of The Failed Units series.

Combes’ contribution features what the label describes as “two post-gabber whammers”, accompanied by a pair of destructive remixes from Antwood and Forces.

<a href="http://failedunits.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-of-the-failed-units-pt-3">Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt.3 by smog</a>

The EP follows contributions from Daniel Ruane and Vee. Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt​.​3 arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Builders’

02. ‘Surfactant’

03. ‘Builders (Antwood Remix)’

04. ‘Surfactant (Forces Remix)’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – October 2019