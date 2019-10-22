News I By I 22.10.19

Mika Vainio’s last UK performance to be released alongside Joséphine Michel photo book

Photograph via: Press

A posthumous followup to their 2015 collaboration Halfway to White.

A recording of Mika Vainio‘s final UK performance will be released next month on Touch as part of a multimedia collaboration with photographer Joséphine Michel.

The Heat Equation follows Vainio and Michel’s 2015 multimedia collaboration, Halfway to White. According to the label, the pair was working on a follow-up when Michael visited Vainio in Oslo in March 2017 to show him photographs she’d taken for it. However, Vainio’s hard drive containing his music for the project crashed, and he died in April 2017. The only form of that music left was from his 2016 live performance at Ramsgate, England’s Pop Contra festival, which was thought to be lost as the organizers deemed the original file corrupted.

In 2018, they recovered a backup recording, which was remastered by Russell Haswell and now features on The Heat Equation in CD format alongside a 100-page book of Michel’s photographs and an introduction by artist Jeremy Millar.

The Heat Equation will be released on November 1 via Touch.

[via Resident Advisor]

Read next: Sähkö Recordings to launch Mika Vainio archive series

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp