The third instalment in the beloved Bristol radio station’s ongoing mixtape series.

Noods Radio have enlisted the talents of Cairo artists Zuli and Rama for the latest instalment in its mixtape cassette series.

Exploring the sounds of the streets of Egypt’s capital, side A sees Zuli moving from experimental and ambient to industrial, while on side B Rama blends Arab trap with noise and footwork.

<a href="http://noodsradio.bandcamp.com/album/nmx003-zuli-rama">NMX003: Zuli & Rama by Zuli, Rama</a>

The mixtape features artwork designed by Niall Greaves and arrives alongside a new T-shirt, also designed by Greaves. Previous tapes in the series have featured Smith & Mighty, Anina, Aleksa Alaska and Chlorys.

Noods Mixtape 003: Zuli & Rama is out now. Check out the cover art and t-shirt below.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from September 2019