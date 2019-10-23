Elkka celebrates positivity on the dancefloor with Every Body Is Welcome

The femme culture founder depicts the dancefloor as a space of acceptance, community and liberation.

London-based producer Elkka celebrates positivity on the dancefloor on her new EP, Every Body Is Welcome.

Taking inspiration from formative clubbing experiences in London in her early 20s, the femme culture founder depicts the dancefloor as a space of acceptance, community and liberation, as she explains: “the dance floor has been a place where I have felt the most liberated, the most myself, unified with friends and strangers by the music and moment we are sharing.”

According to Elkka, the EP “symbolises what I hope the dance floor to be – a music utopia or haven, somewhere for everyone to feel safe to express themselves, to find themselves, to be whoever they want to be and feel part of a community of acceptance and tolerance.”

Earlier this year femme culture released the HeForShe x femme culture Vol. 2 compilation, which featured contributions from Mr Mitch, Nightwave, Rupert Clervaux, Badsista, Martyn Bootyspoon, India Jordan and more.

Every Body Is Welcome arrives on November 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Every Body Is Welcome’

02. ‘Avant Garde’

03. ‘Compromise… For What?’

04. ‘LVURSELF Interlude’

05. ‘Breathe’

