News I By I 23.10.19

Little Dragon share new single, ‘Tongue Kissing’

Press photo by: Ellen Edmar

Plus news of an intercontinental tour in 2020.

Little Dragon have shared a new single, ‘Tongue Kissing’.

On it, frontwoman Yukimi Nagano in her distinct voice encourages the listener to live life head-on, for better or for worse. “The song is very much about taking brave steps,” Little Dragon write in a statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”

Along with the new single, the Swedish dance-pop band have also announced dates for their forthcoming European and North American tours scheduled for 2020. View those dates below.

Last year, Little Dragon signed to Ninja Tune and released their first-ever EPLover Chanting.

Back in 2017, FACT visited the group in their hometown of Gothenburg.

Watch next: Little Dragon were made in Gothenburg

