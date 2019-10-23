Mutant Radio is Georgia’s new mobile radio station

The radio station operates out of a fully-equipped caravan-wagon based in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Mutant Radio is a new mobile radio station based in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.
Operating out of a fully-equipped caravan-wagon, the new platform will be able to broadcast mixes, live performances, educational shows and discussion broadcasts from all over Georgia.
MUTANT RADIO LAUNCH PARTY x @redlightradio at @basssiani on 26 Oct
For its inaugural broadcast, the station is joining forces with Amsterdam’s Red Light Radio for a show featuring Maoupa Mazzocchetti, Vladimer Nachkebia, Nina Supsa, Tbili Orgia, Vakho, Yves, Malice Nap and Kancheli.
The daytime broadcast will be followed by a launch party at Bassiani, featuring DJ Soulseek and Roelien, as well as Maoupa Mazzocchetti, Vladimer Nachkebia and Nina Supsa.
