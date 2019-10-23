Listen to Ahadadream’s contribution, ‘Melty’, now.

R&S Records have teamed up with London’s More Time Records to present a four-track label compilation.

The compilation features tracks from More Time mainstays Bryte and Bala Bala Boyz, as well as label founders SNØW and Ahadadream – listen to his contribution, ‘Melty’, now.

<a href="http://more-time.bandcamp.com/album/r-s-presents-more-time-records-vol-1">R&S presents: More Time Records Vol 1 by More Time</a> More Time was founded in 2017 by SNØW and Ahadadream and celebrates the fusion of sounds from Ghana, Trinidad, Saudi Arabia, The DRC and South Africa with UK bass, afrobeats, UK funky, grime and techno.

R&S presents: More Time Records Vol 1 arrives on November 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Bryte – ‘Ice Cream’

02. Ahadadream – ‘Melty’

03. Bala Bala Boyz – ‘Sieta’

04. SNØW – ‘Bleep Test’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from September 2019