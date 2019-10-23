News I By I 23.10.19

TNGHT announce new EP II, share new track, ‘Dollaz’

TNGHT

Photo by: Tom Keelan

HudMo and Lunice are back on their bullshit.

Following an off-the-wall new single and a relentless Essential Mix, TNGHT are officially back. Today (October 23) the duo have announced a new EP, II, which is being released by LuckyMe and Warp Records.

According to the labels the new eight-track collection sees Hudson Mohawke and Lunice exploring new territory, explaining: “they’ve collected more equipment, made a couple hits, own bigger speakers, loaded a thousand flutes into FL Studio.” Listen to a new track ‘Dollaz’, which featured in their Essential Mix, now.

Speaking about the new TNGHT EP, Lunice has remarked on the differences between II and their influential self-titled EP. “While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record – the energy is” he says. “This could only come from us.”

“I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us”, says Mohawke. “It’s got to fuck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

II arrives on November 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

01. ‘Serpent’
02. ‘Dollaz’
03. ‘First Body’
04. ‘Club Finger’
05. ‘What It Is’
06.  ‘I’m in a Hole’
07. ‘Gimme Summn’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp