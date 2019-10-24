The UK’s biggest sesh is back for 2020.
Altern-8, Casual Gabberz and Helena Hauff are just some of the acts that have been announced for the 2020 edition of Bang Face Weekender.
The 11th edition of the beloved rave weekender features an incredible program of rave legends, future-facing newcomers and treasured weirdos, including Squarepusher, Helena Hauff, Tommy Cash, Venetian Snares, Fabio & Grooverider, Plaid, Altern-8, Ceephax Acid Crew, DJ Rap, Casual Gabberz, Sentimental Rave, Claro Intelecto, Konx-om-Pax, Hellfish, The DJ Producer, Saint Acid and many, many more.
At Bang Face inflatables, costumes, banners and Buckfast are all considered essential parts of the event, which includes a pool party, an opening ceremony that will, according to the festival, involve “some kind of health and safety hazard” and a 24-hour DIY TV station.
Bang Face Weeknder will take place at Southport Holiday Park in Merseyside, England from March 12 – 16, 2020. Tickets are purchased by booking a chalet as a group at their website. Check out the full list of the first acts announced below.
Bang Face Weekender 2020:
Squarepusher
Helena Hauff
Tommy Cash
Lennie De Ice Live PA
Venetian Snares
Fabio & Grooverider
30 Years of Rage
Plaid Live AV
30 Years of Altern-8
DC Breaks
Soundmurderer
Luke Vibert
Hellfish
The DJ Producer
Ceephax Acid Crew
Chris Liberator
Benny Page
DJ Rap
Broken Note
Sosh
Reso
Casual Gabberz
Sentimental Rave
Claro Intelecto
Konx-om-Pax Live AV
Seppa
Kursa
DJinn
Hallucinator
Sei2ure
Forbidden Society
Coco Bryce
Somniac One
Lucy Furr
Rachel Rackitt
FFF
Spyro
Kanji Kinetic
Wan Bushi
Ewa Justka
Audiotist
Mr Bad Monkey
Dave Skywalker
Saint Acid
