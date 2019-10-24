The UK’s biggest sesh is back for 2020.

Altern-8, Casual Gabberz and Helena Hauff are just some of the acts that have been announced for the 2020 edition of Bang Face Weekender.

The 11th edition of the beloved rave weekender features an incredible program of rave legends, future-facing newcomers and treasured weirdos, including Squarepusher, Helena Hauff, Tommy Cash, Venetian Snares, Fabio & Grooverider, Plaid, Altern-8, Ceephax Acid Crew, DJ Rap, Casual Gabberz, Sentimental Rave, Claro Intelecto, Konx-om-Pax, Hellfish, The DJ Producer, Saint Acid and many, many more.

At Bang Face inflatables, costumes, banners and Buckfast are all considered essential parts of the event, which includes a pool party, an opening ceremony that will, according to the festival, involve “some kind of health and safety hazard” and a 24-hour DIY TV station.

Bang Face Weeknder will take place at Southport Holiday Park in Merseyside, England from March 12 – 16, 2020. Tickets are purchased by booking a chalet as a group at their website. Check out the full list of the first acts announced below.

Bang Face Weekender 2020:

Squarepusher

Helena Hauff

Tommy Cash

Lennie De Ice Live PA

Venetian Snares

Fabio & Grooverider

30 Years of Rage

Plaid Live AV

30 Years of Altern-8

DC Breaks

Soundmurderer

Luke Vibert

Hellfish

The DJ Producer

Ceephax Acid Crew

Chris Liberator

Benny Page

DJ Rap

Broken Note

Sosh

Reso

Casual Gabberz

Sentimental Rave

Claro Intelecto

Konx-om-Pax Live AV

Seppa

Kursa

DJinn

Hallucinator

Sei2ure

Forbidden Society

Coco Bryce

Somniac One

Lucy Furr

Rachel Rackitt

FFF

Spyro

Kanji Kinetic

Wan Bushi

Ewa Justka

Audiotist

Mr Bad Monkey

Dave Skywalker

Saint Acid

