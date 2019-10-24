News I By I 24.10.19

Amnesia Scanner’s new A/V show will feature animatronics and A.I. poetry

animatronics

Image by: Amnesia Scanner & PWR

‘ANESTHESIA SCAMMER’ will be presented at Berlin’s Kraftwerk venue.

Amnesia Scanner will present a brand new performance that incorporates narration, music, video, animatronics, special effects and A.I. poetry in Berlin next month.

‘ANESTHESIA SCAMMER’ revolves around Oracle, the A.I. vocalist that featured on the duo’s debut album Another Life, which will appear in the performance embodied in the form of an animatronic sculpture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our new performance work ANESTHESIA SCAMMER 30.11. at Kraftwerk, Berlin. Link in bio 🎭 image by PWR

A post shared by Amnesia Scanner (@amnesiascanner) on

The performance will be presented in three acts. The first act will showcase Oracle’s “written poetry”, follows by the second act, which will see Amnesia Scanner performing alongside Oracle and a number of other collaborators.

According to a press release, the final act “will present a ghostly echo of the performance – Oracle in its diorama performing out its daily hour-long prophecy.”

‘ANESTHESIA SCAMMER’ is the spiritual sequel to Ville Haimala and Martti Kalliala’s 2015 audio play ‘Angels Rig Hook’. Tickets are available now.

Read next: Lunchmeat Festival 2019 in videos – Lotic, Caterina Barbieri, Sote and more

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp