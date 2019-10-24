HTRK’s Jonnine Standish releases solo debut Super Natural

Listen to some snippets, and watch the video for ‘Scorpio Rises Again’, below.

Jonnine Standish, who makes up one half of Australian duo HTRK, has released her debut solo record as Jonnine via French label Good Morning Tapes.

Super Natural features four tracks delivered in what the label describes as a “part-spoken, part-sung suspension” that soundtrack a fantasized feature film that Standish and New York-based filmmaker and musician Nathan Corbin, aka Zebrablood, dream of one day filming in Venice.

They’re on their way to achieving this dream with the Venetian music video for ‘Scorpio Rises Again’, produced by Standish and directed by Corbin.

Super Natural is available now via Boomkat.

Read next: Sonic Futures: How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music