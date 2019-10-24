LYZZA pivots to experimental pop on new EP, DEFIANCE

Listen to the first single, ‘Hellraiser XXX’, now.

On her new EP, DEFIANCE, Dutch artist LYZZA moves away from strictly club-focused fare towards catchy pop experimentation.

The project’s first single ‘Hellraiser XXX’ pairs propulsive percussion and off-kilter synths with clever lyricism and an impassioned vocal performance – listen now.

<a href="http://lyzza.bandcamp.com/album/defiance">DEFIANCE by LYZZA</a>

The track ‘Neverland’ features production from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Jungle’s Tom McFarland, while the track ‘+00 Burner Call’ was produced alongside Year0001 and Bala Club affiliate Woesum.

Earlier this year LYZZA enlisted Laurel Halo, Badsista, Nkisi, Wilson Phoenix and Varg to remix tracks from her IMPOSTER EP, which was released in 2018.

DEFIANCE arrives on November 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The 1.0’

02. ‘Oblique’

03. ‘Hellraiser XXX’

04. ‘Neverland’

05. ‘Tangerine Dreams’

06. ‘+00 Burner Call’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – October 2019