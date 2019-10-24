Tinashe and Ms Banks team up for dance-driven new song‘ ‘Die a Little Bit’

Directed by C Prinz.

American singer, dancer and actress Tinashe has shared a new song and music video titled ‘Die a Little Bit’.

It’s her first new music since parting with RCA, the record label that released her first two studio albums Aquarius (2014) and Joyride (2018). Rolling Stone reported that they split earlier this year.

The dance-centric song features upcoming South London rapper Ms Banks who also makes a star appearance in the video. Watch it below.

