Kanye West reveals official tracklist for Jesus Is King

Jesus is King

Image via: Getty Images / Johnny Nunez

Update, October 25: It’s here!

Jesus Is King, the 9th studio album from Kanye West, is here. The album features West’s Sunday Service choir, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Clipse and Kenny G.

Stream the whole thing below.

It’s been delayed, naturally.

Jesus Is King, the new album from Kanye West, was supposed to drop today (October 25) at midnight.

Instead, Kanye has shared the tracklist, explaining that he and his production team are finishing mixes on tracks titled ‘Everything We Need’, ‘Follow God’ and ‘Water’ before the album can be released. Check out the tweets below.

Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show has shared an interview between West and Zane Lowe. The interview took place in Wyoming at a newly acquired property that West claims will be the site of his new “Yeezy Campus”.

The interview contains a great many memorable moments, including a moment where Kanye says: “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

Keep your eyes peeled for Jesus Is King to drop at some point today. Although, knowing Kanye, it might be a long wait.

