Watch and learn.

Following a recent Time Magazine cover and a headlining spot at Glastonbury, UK grime artist Stormzy has won the Video of the Year award at the UK VMAs for ‘Vossi Bop’.

The song also won Best UK Urban Video and was nominated for Best Cinematography, which ultimately went to FKA Twigs’ ‘Cellophane’. ‘Cellophane’ earned three other awards including Best UK Alternative Video, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects and Twigs was named the year’s Best Artist.

Elsewhere, Rosalía’s ‘De Aquí No Sales’ won Best Internationl Pop Video, A$AP Rocky’s Tame Impala-sampling ‘Sundress’ won Best International Urban Video and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry won an Icon award.

