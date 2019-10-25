Tyler, The Creator wants you to be IGOR for Halloween

Or any other time of year…

Always one to be ahead of some kind of curve, Tyler, The Creator has announced a line of IGOR costumes – the white-wigged, pastel suit-clad character he debuted along with his latest eponymous album – via his Golf Wang clothing brand.

Just in time for Halloween, the $200 two-piece suit is available in lime green, powder blue and split pink and red colorways with the one white-blond bowl cut $30 wig to top it all off.

IGOR was released in May of this year and features appearances from Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti, Devonté Hynes, A$AP Rocky, Santigold and many more.

Shop the look over at Golf Wang’s website.

