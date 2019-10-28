Irish producer Clu debuts on Coil Records with Always Forever EP

One track from the audiovisual project will be released each day of this week.

Irish producer Clu is joining forces with Coil Records founder Murlo for Always Forever, an audiovisual project that pairs five new tracks with narrative-led visuals.

One track from the audiovisual project will be released each day of this week. The first, ‘I Lost My Way’, sees Clu providing an evocative post-dubstep soundtrack for a hooded protagonist starting out on a search for the forger of a mysterious Claddagh ring.

A new part of the story will be revealed every day this week on the Coil Records YouTube channel.

Always Forever will be released in full on November 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Lost My Way’

02. ‘Ocelot’

03. ‘Arp Citadel’

04. ‘Valen’

05. ‘No One Else’

