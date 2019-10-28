Luca Durán sheds Look Like alias, announces new EP

Circunvalar is a tribute to the “analogue innovation and body music of the 1980s”.

Luca Durán, the artist formerly known as Look Like, will release a new EP next month.

Circunvalar is the Swiss producer’s first record under his given name, and it will be released on his Akoya Circles imprint. Comprising four tracks, it’s described as a “personal and muscular tribute to the analogue innovation and body music of the 1980s” with hints of new wave, soft industrial and proto-acid. As a sneak peek, Durán has shared the smoky, sharp-shooting track ‘Romancia Negativa’, which he recorded while touring Colombia last year.

<a href="http://akoyacircles.bandcamp.com/album/circunvalar-ep">Circunvalar EP by Luca Durán</a>

As Look Like, Durán released music for nearly ten years for labels including Dirtybird, Drumpoet Community, Akoya Circles, Mistress Recordings and most recently Clone’s Royal Oak. He shuttered the project earlier this month with a Facebook post, writing that “the time feels right to continue the journey under my real name”.

Circunvalar is out on November 8. Preorder it on Bandcamp and find the cover artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Body Mechanics’

02. ‘Romancia Negativa’

03. ‘Life Wires’

04. ‘Circunvalar’

