News I By I 28.10.19

Vatican Shadow reissues collaborations with Demdike Stare and Silent Servant

Photo by: Press

Described by Boomkat as “the rarest of all Vatican Shadow’s tape releases.”

Dominick Fernow has reissued his ultra rare Vatican Shadow tape Kuwaiti Airforce for the first time on vinyl.

The cassette, which was originally only available in a super limited run of 25 at an LA show in 2012, features collaborations with Juan Mendez, aka Silent Servant and Demdike Stare.

The new vinyl edition sets those tracks alongside cuts from early obscure Vatican Shadow releases such as Around The Dragon’s Broken Neck, a split release with Contrpoision and a track that was previously only available on the White Eye Of Winter Watching compilation from Hospital Productions.

Kuwaiti Airforce is available to stream and download now. 300 blood-red vinyl editions are available via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Kuwaiti Airforce Rehearsal Part 1’
02. ‘Kuwaiti Airforce Rehearsal Part 2’
03. ‘Los Angeles Death Cult – SNA’
04. Demdike Stare vs Vatican Shadow – ‘Cohors Helvetica’
05. ‘The Triumph Of Religion’
06. ‘Conspiratorial Whispers’
07. ‘Unknown To The Peacock The Serpent And Scorpion Conspire’
08. ‘Soviet Union’s Vietnam War’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp