Described by Boomkat as “the rarest of all Vatican Shadow’s tape releases.”

Dominick Fernow has reissued his ultra rare Vatican Shadow tape Kuwaiti Airforce for the first time on vinyl.

The cassette, which was originally only available in a super limited run of 25 at an LA show in 2012, features collaborations with Juan Mendez, aka Silent Servant and Demdike Stare.

<a href="http://vaticanshadow.bandcamp.com/album/kuwaiti-airforce">Kuwaiti Airforce by Demdike Stare vs Vatican Shadow</a>

The new vinyl edition sets those tracks alongside cuts from early obscure Vatican Shadow releases such as Around The Dragon’s Broken Neck, a split release with Contrpoision and a track that was previously only available on the White Eye Of Winter Watching compilation from Hospital Productions.

Kuwaiti Airforce is available to stream and download now. 300 blood-red vinyl editions are available via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Kuwaiti Airforce Rehearsal Part 1’

02. ‘Kuwaiti Airforce Rehearsal Part 2’

03. ‘Los Angeles Death Cult – SNA’

04. Demdike Stare vs Vatican Shadow – ‘Cohors Helvetica’

05. ‘The Triumph Of Religion’

06. ‘Conspiratorial Whispers’

07. ‘Unknown To The Peacock The Serpent And Scorpion Conspire’

08. ‘Soviet Union’s Vietnam War’

