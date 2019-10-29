Partisan is a multimedia project which includes a cassette compilation and capsule collection designed by Linus Nicholson (Ausschuss).
Hyph11E, Ausschuss and Thugwidow are just some of the artists that have contributed tracks to Partisan, a new multimedia project from Circadian Rhythms.
Consisting of a cassette compilation, a pack constructed from military surplus materials that contains a sewing kit to encourage listeners to repair and reuse and a capsule collection designed by Linus Nicholson, aka Ausschuss, Partisan aims to highlight the environmental and community resources that go into a physical release.
Circadian Rhythms will embark on a tour in support of the project, highlighting the artists involved in the project across Europe.
CR004: Partisan arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, full tracklist and tour dates below.
Tracklist:
SIDE A:
01. Thugwidow – ‘Dominion’
02. Tim Reaper – ‘Lights Off, Head Down’
03. Hamilton Scalpel – ‘Shallow Gunk’
04. Ausschuss – ‘Def Rocco’
05. Clouds – ‘Augullie2’
06. Sully – ‘Verité’
07. Grade 10 – ‘Total Kaos’
SIDE B:
01. Hyph11E – ‘Flashes’
02. Flora Yin-Wong – ‘Tengu’
03. HXE – ‘SXU’
04. YTEM – ‘Surin’
05. Impey – ‘DS Flips’
06. Acre – ‘Sins’
07. Filter Dread – ‘Cave Bass’
08. Shell – ‘Untitled’
09. Sense Fracture – ‘Unaccountable, Unclean’
CR004 Tour
Nov 15 – Swin XYZ, London
Nov 30 – Grow, Tottenham
Dec 06 – Basement 45, Bristol
Dec 13 – Macao, Milan
TBA – w/ Grade 10, Leicester
