The latest from Mumdance and Logos’ excellent label.

Tokyo’s Ena has shared a new EP Baroque via Logos and Mumdance’s Different Circles label.

The EP features six meticulously malfunctioning electro-art works and comes after his collaboration with Felix K as F&E, Forschung & Entwicklung I, released earlier this year on Nullpunkt.

Baroque is available now in vinyl and digital formats via Boomkat. See the tracklist and album artwork by label affiliate Raime below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Query’

02. ‘20 Division’

03. ‘Awaken’

04. ‘Baroque’

05. ‘Bleep’

06. ‘Embryo’

Read next: Mumdance and Logos launch label Different Circles: stream samples of Weightless Vol. 1 and read our interview