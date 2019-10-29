The New Zealand guitar pioneer is one of Liz Harris’s biggest influences.

Yellow Electric, the label founded and operated by Liz Harris (Grouper, Nivhek), will reissue the rare debut album from New Zealand composer and guitarist Roy Montgomery.

Scenes From The South Island was recorded on a pawn shop electric guitar and a couple of Tascam 4-tracks and, in the words of Montgomery, was influenced by: “Thoughts about good places to die both here and there. The land talking to me. The dead talking to me. Spirit guides. Pathways in the brain. Luck…A few good friends. Solitude. Anonymity. Despair. Solace built from sound. Making new spaces by going back. Stepping in the same river time and time again.”

<a href="http://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/scenes-from-the-south-island">Scenes From The South Island by Roy Montgomery</a>

This is not the first time Montgomery has appeared on Yellow Electric. Back in 2010 Montgomery and Harris collaborated on Vessel, with Montgomery releasing on the label in 2012 with Music From The Film Hey Badfinger and again in 2014 with 324 E. 13th Street #7.

Scenes From The South Island arrives on November 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Along The Main Divide’

02. ‘Clear Night Port Hills’

03. ‘Twilight Conversation’

04. ‘Rainshadow Near Christchurch’

05. ‘Rain Receding’

06. ‘Escape Velocity’

07. ‘Downtown To Vesuvio’

08. ‘The Road To Diamond Harbour’

09. ‘Winding It Out In The High Country’

10. ‘Norwester Head On’

11. ‘The Last Kakapo Dreams Of Flying’

12. ‘Hollyford Valley Day 1’

13. ‘Hollyford Valley Day 2’

14. ‘Hollyford Valley Day 3’

