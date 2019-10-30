Hank Jackson shares track ‘Shizx’ via their own Anno label

The track originally appeared on Boot Comp 1 alongside DJ Python, Logic 1000, Via App and Beau Wanzer.

New York’s Hank Jackson has shared a new track ‘Shizx’ via their own Anno record label.

The song originally appeared on streetwear brand and now music publisher Boot Boyz first blink-and-it-was-gone vinyl-only compilation Boot Comp 1 alongside DJ Python, Via App, Beau Wanzer and Logic1000.

‘Shizx’ is available for free download now via Bandcamp with all proceeds going to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Eagerly awaiting more from Jackson, as well as Boot Comp 2…

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear: October 2019