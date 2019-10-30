News I By I 30.10.19

Hannah Diamond considers what it means to be seen on new track ‘Invisible’

Invisible'

Taken from her forthcoming debut album, Reflections.

Hannah Diamond has shared the lead single from her debut album Reflections. ‘Invisible’ features production from PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, and sees the pop artist reflecting on heartbreak, lost love and self-doubt.

Diamond explains that the track tells “a story where I am working towards creating a pixel-perfect digital version of myself… I am perpetually surrounded by screens and on display for everyone to see, but paradoxically feel completely invisible to the one person who I wish would notice me.” Watch the accompanying video, created by Diamond and Daniel Swan, below.

“The ‘Invisible’ world represents a hyper-real reflection of real life,” she continues, “mirroring aspects of my day to day; the sleepy tube journey across London Bridge, a walk through an alternate reality where London is filled with HD billboard images and advertising photographed by me.”

“It explores the processes of constructing my own ‘image’ in an elaborate multi-screen editing suite, as I work to completely digitise my self to be remembered virtually forever.”

Diamond has also announced her first-ever headline shows. She will play at Fire in London on December 5, La Boule Noire in Paris on December 11, and Fitzroy in Berlin on December 12. For more details and tickets, visit hannahdiamond.com.

The new single follows the previously released tracks ‘True’ and ‘Part Of Me’, which was produced by Danny L. Harle. ‘Invisible’ is out now.

