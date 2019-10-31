Cam Deas returns to The Death of Rave with Mechanosphere

Watch the mind-crushing video for ‘Slip’ below.

Londoner Cam Deas has released his second record for The Death of Rave, Mechanosphere.

The LP follows 2018’s Time Exercises, his first fully electronic album that explored pure synthesis, computer generated music, polytempo and relative ratios between pitch and rhythm.

Mechanosphere continues these highly formal, polytempic investigations with eight tracks that also drone-ily delve into stochastic and generative harmonics.

Along with the release, he’s shared a spasmodic video for the track ‘Slip’ made by Austrian musician and Editions Mego affiliate Jung An Tagen.

Mechanosphere is available now via Boomkat. See the tracklist and album artwork made by Deas and Tom Kilburn below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ascension’

02. ‘Set In Motion’

03. ‘Four Flows’

04. ‘Slip’

05. ‘Drift Through’

06. ‘Collapse’

07. ‘Refract Deflect’

08. ‘Solitude’

