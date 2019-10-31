Demdike Stare recover more previously unheard Orior recordings for their DDS label

Ten tracks spanning the late ‘70s and early ‘90s restored from the original analogue tapes.

Demdike Stare’s DDS label has shared another batch of rare and previously unheard recordings from UK post-punk enigma Orior, aka Jeff Sharp.

Still Strange comes three years after DDS’ first Orior offerings on 2016’s Strange Beauty, which included 12 pieces from 1979-1983 recovered from ‘lost’ and degrading tapes unearthed in surprise ally Sharp’s attic. (The whole story is really quite nice, read it here.)

Demdike Stare were also the driving force behind the 2016 distribution of the original copies of Orior’s Elevation LP originally released on Crystal Groove in 1979.

Still Strange highlights punk and kosmiche synth gems made around the same time as those on Strange Beauty and also includes later ruminative drone works from the early 1990s. Here’s hoping there’s still more to come.

Still Strange is available via Boomkat. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Oh Um’

02. ‘Feels Like Summer’

03. ‘Under Shadow’

04. ‘Larbico Alt Mix’

05. ‘Another’

06. ‘Endless’

07. ‘To Return’

08. ‘Unknown Future’

09. ‘Invium’

10. ‘Gothic’

