News I By I 31.10.19

Demdike Stare recover more previously unheard Orior recordings for their DDS label

Ten tracks spanning the late ‘70s and early ‘90s restored from the original analogue tapes.

Demdike Stare’s DDS label has shared another batch of rare and previously unheard recordings from UK post-punk enigma Orior, aka Jeff Sharp.

Still Strange comes three years after DDS’ first Orior offerings on 2016’s Strange Beauty, which included 12 pieces from 1979-1983 recovered from ‘lost’ and degrading tapes unearthed in surprise ally Sharp’s attic. (The whole story is really quite nice, read it here.)

Demdike Stare were also the driving force behind the 2016 distribution of the original copies of Orior’s Elevation LP originally released on Crystal Groove in 1979.

Still Strange highlights punk and kosmiche synth gems made around the same time as those on Strange Beauty and also includes later ruminative drone works from the early 1990s. Here’s hoping there’s still more to come.

Still Strange is available via Boomkat. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Orior artwork

Tracklist:

01. ‘Oh Um’
02. ‘Feels Like Summer’
03. ‘Under Shadow’
04. ‘Larbico Alt Mix’
05. ‘Another’
06. ‘Endless’
07. ‘To Return’
08. ‘Unknown Future’
09. ‘Invium’
10. ‘Gothic’

Read next: How Demdike Stare traded darkness for dancefloor naivety on Wonderland

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp