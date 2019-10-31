Flørist launches new project Pavilion with Optimist 12″

Listen to some samples of the three-track release now.

Berlin via Vancouver-based producer Flørist has launched a new “music publication project” Pavilion.

The first release is a three-track 12″ titled Optimist that features gristly, warped ambience à la West Mineral Ltd. and c- as well as some Pacific Rhythm-esque house, a harkening to his 2017 12″ DVOTE for the Vancouver label.

Flørist’s track ‘Parametric’ was recently included on Montreal-based label and party series 00:AM’s Various Artists 12”.

Optimist is available for digital and physical pre-orders now. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘_X_0314’

02. ‘greenspirit’

03. ‘Optimist’

