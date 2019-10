Four Tet, wingdings style.

Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, has shared two new cryptically-titled tracks via his equally elusive ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ alias.

Tongue-in-cheek moniker or no, the tracks are unmistakably Hebden’s. Stream them below.

It’s the first we’ve heard from his wingdings alter ego since March 2018 and follows his Four Tet EP Anna Painting from back in August.

Download the tracks here.

