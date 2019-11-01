Paper Dollhouse pay homage to witchery on Art of Magic

Written and recorded for the exhibition Art of Magic co-curated by Folklore Tapes and London’s The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic.

Astrud Steehouder and Nina Bosnic’s hallucinatory dream pop duo Paper Dollhouse have released a new cassette, Art of Magic, via MoonDome.

The cassette was written by Steehouder for the exhibition Art of Magic held at London’s The Horse Hospital in July 2018. The A-side documents a wistful live performance recorded at the exhibition’s closing party, while the B-side features a studio version of the same piece that induces a gorgeous and ghostly suspension of time.

Art of Magic follows their just-released cassette, The Walled Garden, also on Moondome and is available via Boomkat.

Read next: Paper Dollhouse spin hallucinatory dream pop into sublime ambient abstraction