Frank Ocean shares Arca remix of new track, ‘Little Demon’

The track, which was premiered on the latest episode of blonded RADIO, features Skepta.

In what is just the latest release in a flurry of activity from the usually low-key Frank Ocean, the most recent episode of his Beats 1 show blonded RADIO heralded two new tracks from the artist.

Ocean’s new single ‘In My Room’ was preceded in the broadcast by an Arca remix of a new track titled ‘Little Demon’. The track, which features Skepta, was first heard at the Halloween edition of Ocean’s recently-launched queer party, PrEP+. Listen to a clip below.

‘Little Demon’ has not been officially released yet, but a 7″ vinyl edition of the track which includes the Arca remix is available to pre-order over at the Frank Ocean website.

Listen to the irresistible ‘In My Room’ below.

