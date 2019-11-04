Pender Street Steppers return with new single, ‘Our Time’

“Please enjoy and thanks for everything.”

Pender Street Steppers are back with a new double-single, Our Time.

Out later this month on Mood Hut, the record is the Vancouver-based duo’s first since releasing their self-titled EP in 2017. It features two vocal tracks, ‘Falling’ and ‘Our Time’, and their respective dub versions. According to the label, each side represents two phases of a relationship, its beginning and its end. Ahead of its release, the Vancouver-based duo has shared ‘Our Time (Vocal)’, a moody, full-bodied and ’80s-inflected track that muses on the latter phase leading to the bittersweet refrain, “At least we had our time.” Listen to it below.

Our Time is out on November 15. Preorder it on Bandcamp and find the cover artwork and tracklist below.

<a href="http://penderstreetsteppers.bandcamp.com/album/our-time">Our Time by Pender Street Steppers</a>

Tracklist:

01. ‘Falling (Vocal)’

02. ‘Falling (Dub)’

03. ‘Our Time (Vocal)’

04. ‘Our Time (Dub)’

