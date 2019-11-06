J A’s Andrea Noce & Jonida Prifti craft poetic noir on enter ja

Listen to some samples below.

J A, the self-described sonic poetry duo made up of Italian electronic artist Andrea Noce and Albanian poet Jonida Prifti, will release their debut album enter ja via Dutch label RUBBER.

The six noir-inspired wave tracks feature sultry, vintage-tinged production from Noce and lyrics and vocals from Prifti who wraps her whispers around her native Albanian and adopted Italian.

enter ja will be released December 02 on vinyl and digital formats. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Akoma’

02. ‘Orlo’

03. ‘Find the Way’

04. ‘Fuso Orario’

05. ‘Orga’

06. ‘Ashensori’

