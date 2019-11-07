Andy Stott releases double EP of “slow and raw” club productions, It Should Be Us

With a new album to follow in 2020.

Manchester’s Andy Stott has released a new doublepack on Modern Love, his first release since 2016. It Should Be Us is a double EP of “slow and raw productions for the club”, all of which were recorded over the summer.

According to the label, the tracks “harness a pure and bare-boned energy” and cover “percolated house and percussive rituals to moody tripped-out burners”. It follows a string of albums including 2012’s Luxury Problems, 2014’s Faith In Strangers and 2016’s Too Many Voices.

Modern Love says that It Should Be Us will be followed by a new album in 2020. The vinyl version features eight tracks, with the digital version including a bonus track, ‘Promises’.

It Should Be Us is available now from Boomkat.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dismantle’

02. ‘Promises’ (Download only)

03. ‘Collapse’

04. ‘It should be us’

05. ‘Take’

06. ‘Not This Time’

07. ‘0L9’

08. ‘Ballroom’

09. ‘Versi’

