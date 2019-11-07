News I By I 07.11.19

Hear tracks from Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada and OPN on Warp’s WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler

Picture of Warp Sessions Box Set

A ten-track digital teaser ahead of WXAXRXP Sessions‘ November 15 release.

Warp has shared a ten-track digital sampler from their upcoming box set WXAXRXP Sessions, a compilation of ten radio sessions from Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Oneohtrix Point Never, Flying Lotus and others from the label’s roster.

The sampler includes rare and unreleased songs from all of those aforementioned artists as well as Bibio, LFO, Kelly Moran, Mount Kimbie, Plaid and Seefeel. Stream it below.

Download WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler here and checkout the tracklist below. The WXAXRXP Sessions box set is available for pre-order now via Bleep.

Tracklist:

01. Aphex Twin – ‘Slo Bird Whistle (Peel Session)’
02. Bibio – ‘Lovers’ Carvings (WXAXRXP Session)’
03. Boards of Canada – ‘XYZ (Peel Session)’
04. Flying Lotus – ‘Golden Axe (Maida Vale Session)’
05. Kelly Moran – ‘In Parallel (acoustic)’
06. LFO – ‘Take Control (Peel Session)’
07. Mount Kimbie – ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (WXAXRXP Session)’
08. Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Toys 2 (KCRW Session)’
09. Plaid – ‘Elide (Peel Session)’
10. Seefeel – ‘Vex (Peel Session)’

