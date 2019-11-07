News I By I 07.11.19

The Bridge-s series will run from November 16-17 and is free and open to the public.

Los Angeles’ Getty Center Museum has invited endlessly multi-faceted musician and visual artist Solange to curate a weekend-long program.

The Bridge-s series will include performances, film screenings and artist talks that, according to the Getty, all explore “themes of transitions through time”.

A new performance piece by American artists Gerard & Kelly, co-scored by Solange and American jazz musician Cooper-Moore, will run throughout the weekend at the museum and across the Getty’s website.

The two-day event will also include screenings of Phoebe Collings-James’ Mother Tongue, Julie Dash’s Diary of an African Nun and Four Women, Jenn Nkiru’s Black to Techno and many other films, and an artist talk with British-Ghanaian philosopher Kodwo Eshun.

Bridge-s will be held on the weekend of November 16-17 and is free and open to the public. See more information at the Getty’s website.

