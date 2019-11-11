Sweaty dancefloor transmissions beamed straight from Club Basis.

During this year’s edition of Le Guess Who?, Utrecht’s foremost experimental arts and music festival, FACT took charge of Club Basis to bring you some of the finest underground club sounds from across the globe.

Moving from Birmingham to Düsseldorf, stopping off in Lisbon, before shooting over to Kenya and Japan, we curated a truly diverse after hours program for Le Guess Who?.

FACT’s Kamil Dymek and Pawel Ptak were on hand to capture thrilling sets from Vladimir Ivkovic, JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad, Slikback, DJ Firmeza, Nídia and DJ Marfox from across the four-day event – check out all the footage below.

Vladimir Ivkovic:

JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad:

Slikback:

DJ Firmeza:

Nídia:

DJ Marfox:

