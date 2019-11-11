News I by I 11.11.19

Watch FACT’s takeover of Club Basis at Le Guess Who? 2019 with Vladimir Ivkovic, Slikback, Nídia and more

Photo by: Press

Sweaty dancefloor transmissions beamed straight from Club Basis.

During this year’s edition of Le Guess Who?, Utrecht’s foremost experimental arts and music festival, FACT took charge of Club Basis to bring you some of the finest underground club sounds from across the globe.

Moving from Birmingham to Düsseldorf, stopping off in Lisbon, before shooting over to Kenya and Japan, we curated a truly diverse after hours program for Le Guess Who?.

FACT’s Kamil Dymek and Pawel Ptak were on hand to capture thrilling sets from Vladimir Ivkovic, JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad, Slikback, DJ Firmeza, Nídia and DJ Marfox from across the four-day event – check out all the footage below.

Vladimir Ivkovic:

JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad:

Slikback:

DJ Firmeza:

Nídia:

DJ Marfox:

Watch Next: Lunchmeat Festival 2019 in videos – Lotic, Caterina Barbieri, Sote and more

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp