Listen to Linn Da Quebrada and Pininga’s propulsive rework of ‘STORM CHASER’ now.

Lafawndah has enlisted the talents of Howie Lee, Linn Da Quebrada, Pininga, Tayhana, Cõvco, Nídia, Crystallmess and Ami Yerewolo for a new remix album, ANCESTOR BOY II.

Featuring reworked material from Lafanwdah’s debut album ANCESTOR BOY, which was released earlier this year, the project sees a diverse array of artists putting their own spin on the source material, with Lafawndah herself adding new vocal parts to ‘PARALLEL’ and ‘OASIS’.

In addition, Lafawndah has announced a new collaboration with producer Cōvco, a live DJ project entitled FARA FARA. They will perform together throughout 2020.

ANCESTOR BOY II arrives on December 6 via Concordia Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘JOSEPH X HOWIE LEE REWORK’

02. ‘STORM CHASER (COBRA RASTEIRA) X LINN DA QUEBRADA X PININGA REWORK’

03. ‘PARALLEL X TAYHANA X LAFAWNDAH REWORK’

04. ‘BLUEPRINT X CÕVCO REWORK’

05. ‘TOURIST X NIDIA REWORK’

06. ‘WATERWORK X CRYSTALLMESS REWORK’

07. ‘OASIS X AMI YEREWOLO X LAFAWNDAH REWORK’

Read next: LAFAWNDAH Finds Her Language