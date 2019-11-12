Lisbon’s foremost online community radio station is four.

Rádio Quântica, the Lisbon-based, online radio station run by Violet and Photonz, is celebrating its fourth anniversary of operations with a 24-track compilation.

Featuring contributions from Violet and Photonz, as well as BLEID, who compiled the project, DIOGO, Maloka, Odete, Prec, Shcuro, Vandi and many more, the compilation is made up of artists who contribute to Rádio Quântica regularly.

<a href="http://quanticaonline.bandcamp.com/album/va-iv">VA – IV by Quântica</a>

A statement accompanying the release reads: “What started in November 2015 as a diy digi platform with no studio and around 70 people broadcasting from their homes is now a diverse community of 150+ broadcasters, many of which visit the studio in Lisbon at ruadasgaivotas 6 every month to share incredible music and ideas live.”

The compilation is free to download, but any support given will go towards the continued operation of Rádio Quântica. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. BLEID – ‘sdrawkcaB’

02. CITIZEN:KANE – ‘Quiet Sunday’

03. DIOGO – ‘DRUMAAAAH’

04. DJ Taxila – ‘Raja Rajathi (Tropical Disease edit)’

05. Dust Devices – ‘Pulses’

06. Enkō – ‘Muirre’

07. fabaitos – ‘unpleasant’

08. JOAN ジョアン – ‘Air’

09. Maloka – ‘Caboclo Pedra Branca (Edit)’

10. Luar Domatrix – ‘Ican See’

11. Odete – ‘MEDO’

12. Perséphone – ‘Océan’

13. peterr – ‘Quantic Sleep’

14. Photonz – ‘Hostile AI Environment’

15. Prec – ‘Sleeping Pisces’

16. ps – ‘Finding A Broken Heart Piece Underneath Your Soul’

17. Roundhouse Kick – ‘Neurogénese’

18. Shcuro – ‘Refraction’

19. Slug Beetle – ‘Batalyaws’

20. Stasya – ‘Crise do Pastor’

21. TBMKR – ’45’

22. Vandi – ‘Fox Chase’

23. Violet – ‘Third Eye’

24. Y.L.S. – ‘8500’

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno