Rupert Clervaux and Zoë Mc Pherson announce collaborative LP for BAKK

Multidisciplinary artists Rupert Clervaux and Zoë Mc Pherson have collaborated on two exploratory tracks for BAKK’s electronic ambient Plafond series.

Listen to some samples of ‘Cercle Vicieux’ and ‘Cercle Vertueux’ below, which highlight whispered, wailing and minutely mouthed vocals, some barely-there rhythmic gristle and dispersed instrumentation that elicits the slow disintegration of a full orchestra.

The split follows Clervaux’s Whities debut After Masterpieces and Mc Pherson’s audiovisual epic String Figures for SVS Records.

Last month, BAKK released their Plafond 4 split from Oceanic and Ulla Straus.

Pre-order Plafond 5 over at BAKK’s Bandcamp ahead of its December release. Check out the album artwork and FACT mix from Clervaux’s frequent collaborator Beatrice Dillon below.

