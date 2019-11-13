Andras to release new album, Joyful, on Beats in Space

Starting 2020 on a happy note.

Andrew Wilson, aka Andras, is releasing a new album next year on Tim Sweeney’s Beats in Space.

Joyful is the Melbourne producer’s first solo album under the Andras moniker. (Wilson has previously released LPs under solo and shared aliases including Art Wilson, Wilson Tanner and Andras & Oscar.) It features seven tracks and was inspired by ’70s folk music and ’90s acid house. A portion of the proceeds from the release will go to the Invasive Species Council, an organization aiming to “protect the environment from harmful new invasive species through prevention and early action”, on the recommendation of Australian author and biologist Tim Low.

Ahead of the album’s release, Andras has shared the video for serene yet skittering lead track ‘Honeybird’, which you can find below with the tracklist and cover art.

Joyful is out on January 31, 2020. Preorder it here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Honeybird’

02. ‘Live Forever’

03. ‘Poppy’

04. ‘River Red’

05. ‘Harf Green’

06. ‘Saga of Sweetheart’

07. ‘Goggles’

