BAMBII shares sweat-dripping ‘NITEVISION’ video

“No matter what you’ve heard, this is actually what makes Toronto cool.”

After releasing her debut single, ‘NITEVISION’, last week, BAMBII has shared its accompanying visual.

‘NITEVISION’, featuring dancehall artist Pamputtae, was designed to be a “club track for women”, BAMBII says, “because without us parties suck”. Keeping that brief in mind, the video, which she co-directed with Kostadin Kolev, captures the freedom and empowerment of women dancing, be it on a packed, red-lit dancefloor or on rooftops and balconies. Between the twerking, voguing and close-up body shots, you can almost feel the sweat dripping from the screen.

The video takes place in BAMBII’s hometown of Toronto, which she tells i-D that despite the city’s visibility, many of its interesting scenes and cultures — including rave, ballroom, the Caribbean community and queer POC artists — are overlooked. “Yeah, we don’t have the resources or spaces we require, but we’re here,” she says. “I’ve toured a lot and all the travelling has made me really appreciate my community. I wanted to convey the special cultural overlaps that happen – the real dancers, the queens, the black girls, the fluidity, the artists – and how, collectively, no matter what you’ve heard, this is actually what makes Toronto cool.”