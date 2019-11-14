Listen to clips of all 10 tracks now.

New York’s Color Plus, who could most recently be found on Eartheater’s new mixtape, is dropping a new album, Pure Energy, on Towhead Recordings and Vanity Press Records. Listen to clips of all 10 pummeling tracks now.

Color Plus, aka producer Lars Probert, has released projects on Terrorhythm Recordings, Cazeria Cazador Records and Vanity Press Records. This album marks his return to Towhead Recordings, following the release of Regular Energy last year.

Pure Energy arrives on December 13 via Towhead Recordings and Vanity Press Records. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Absolute A1’

02. ‘Zooomb’

03. ‘Eat It’

04. ‘Popped’

05. ‘Icky’

06. ‘Tension Banter’

07. ‘Margiela Booty Clap’

08. ‘Guitar’

09. ‘First Person’

10. ‘Tweek’

