JME teases new album, Grime MC, with YouTube video

Featuring two new tracks, ‘Nang’ and ‘You Watch Me’.

JME has teased his long-awaited album Grime MC with a YouTube video.

The teaser sees the titular grime MC giving us a brief glimpse of the vinyl edition of the new album, before playing two new tracks, ‘Nang’, featuring his brother Skepta, and ‘You Watch Me’.

As the tracks play JME writes a number of dates on a blackboard that seem to refer to listening parties at various record shops across the UK – see all those dates below. Prior to the video, JME has been promoting the album via screenings at Everyman Cinemas in which he showcased new material from the album.

The official release date for the album has not yet been revealed, but from the brief glimpse we get of the album cover it is possible to make out a tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. ’96 Of My Life’

02. ‘Pricks’

03. ‘Issmad’

04. ‘Dem Man Are Dead’

05. ‘This One’

06. ‘Nang’

07. ‘You Watch Me’

08. ‘Bad Man Walking Through’

09. ‘You Know’

10. ‘Knock Your Block Off’

11. ‘Ding Ding Ding’

12. ‘Yes Man’

13. ‘Move On’

14. ‘How Much’

15. ‘Change’

16. ‘Here’

17. ‘Live’

Grime MC listening party dates:

Nov 29 – Banquet Records

Nov 30 – Rough Trade East

Dec 01 – HMV Glasgow

Dec 02 – HMV Liverpool

Dec 03 – HMV Manchester

Dec 04 – Bear Tree Sheffield

Dec 05 – HMV Birmingham

