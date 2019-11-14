News I By I 14.11.19

JME teases new album, Grime MC, with YouTube video

Grime MC

Photo by: Press

Featuring two new tracks, ‘Nang’ and ‘You Watch Me’.

JME has teased his long-awaited album Grime MC with a YouTube video.

The teaser sees the titular grime MC giving us a brief glimpse of the vinyl edition of the new album, before playing two new tracks, ‘Nang’, featuring his brother Skepta, and ‘You Watch Me’.

As the tracks play JME writes a number of dates on a blackboard that seem to refer to listening parties at various record shops across the UK – see all those dates below. Prior to the video, JME has been promoting the album via screenings at Everyman Cinemas in which he showcased new material from the album.

The official release date for the album has not yet been revealed, but from the brief glimpse we get of the album cover it is possible to make out a tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. ’96 Of My Life’
02. ‘Pricks’
03. ‘Issmad’
04. ‘Dem Man Are Dead’
05. ‘This One’
06. ‘Nang’
07. ‘You Watch Me’
08. ‘Bad Man Walking Through’
09. ‘You Know’
10. ‘Knock Your Block Off’
11. ‘Ding Ding Ding’
12. ‘Yes Man’
13. ‘Move On’
14. ‘How Much’
15. ‘Change’
16. ‘Here’
17. ‘Live’

Grime MC listening party dates:

Nov 29 – Banquet Records
Nov 30 – Rough Trade East
Dec 01 – HMV Glasgow
Dec 02 – HMV Liverpool
Dec 03 – HMV Manchester
Dec 04 – Bear Tree Sheffield
Dec 05 – HMV Birmingham

Read next: The Rap Round-up – September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp