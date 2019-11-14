Listen at nazifabegum.com and via SoundCloud.

Bala Club co-founder Kamixlo and London-based producer Ana Caprix have collaborated on a special soundtrack for British-Bangladeshi designer Nazifa Begum’s new website.

The audio piece, titled ‘Como Si Fuera Tu Ultimo’, is streaming on the website’s homepage alongside an animation by Alessandro Belliero and via SoundCloud below.

Begum and Kamixlo/Bala Club previously collaborated on Begum’s 2017 collection and multimedia project Oummra, which has a dedicated page on the site.

Begum’s web shop will launch next year.

