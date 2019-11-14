“Cold weather have you feeling dry and itchy?” Yes…

Next up on Physical Therapy’s Allergy Season label is a 3-track EP of some self-described “cowbell-driven techno” from Physical Therapy and Ambivalent’s PTA duo.

They ask “Cold weather have you feeling dry and itchy?” and deliver some super toasty, warm and fuzzy tracks as the answer. Stream the full Cheap Soda EP below.

It’s their third PTA release following records for Wolfskuil and The Corner.

Cheap Soda is out now. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cheap Soda’

02. ‘INK (Synth Mix)’

03. ‘INK (Beatapella)’

