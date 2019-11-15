Grimes shares new track, ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’

She has also shared the tracklist and release date of her new album, Miss_Anthrop0cene.

Grimes has shared a second track from her forthcoming album. ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’ follows ‘Violence’, a collaboration with EDM producer i_o.

She has also shared the tracklist and release date of her new album, Miss_Anthrop0cene, which arrives on February 21, 2020, via 4AD. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (Art Mix)’

02. ‘Darkseid’ (Grimes & 潘PAN)

03. ‘Delete Forever’

04. ‘Violence’ (Grimes & i_o)

05. ‘4ÆM’

06. ‘New Gods’

07. ‘My Name is Dark’

08. ‘You’ll miss me when I’m not around’

09. ‘Before the fever’

10. ‘IDORU’

