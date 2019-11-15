Grimes shares new track, ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’

She has also shared the tracklist and release date of her new album, Miss_Anthrop0cene.
Grimes has shared a second track from her forthcoming album. ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’ follows ‘Violence’, a collaboration with EDM producer i_o.
She has also shared the tracklist and release date of her new album, Miss_Anthrop0cene, which arrives on February 21, 2020, via 4AD. Check out the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (Art Mix)’
02. ‘Darkseid’ (Grimes & 潘PAN)
03. ‘Delete Forever’
04. ‘Violence’ (Grimes & i_o)
05. ‘4ÆM’
06. ‘New Gods’
07. ‘My Name is Dark’
08. ‘You’ll miss me when I’m not around’
09. ‘Before the fever’
10. ‘IDORU’
